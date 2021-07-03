July 3 8pm: A hot 4th of July in store for the area

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a great day for a swim or getting some sun as we’re experiencing more warm weather with temperatures rising into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We can expect partial cloud coverage for Siouxland which will keep temperatures a little milder this evening.

Temperature increases will continue into tomorrow as the numbers are expected to break into the 90s around the area. Other than that, expect a good day with mostly sunny conditions and a few clouds building through the afternoon. We’ll also have strengthening winds with gusts possible up to 25 mph.

Warm weather will continue for a bit, however there’s an end in sight with a cool down hopefully soon.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!