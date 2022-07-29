SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- A nice summer day out there as temperatures have been rising to put us close to seasonal for daytime highs in the area. As well as sunny, thanks to clouds staying further south for the day. The evening will remain clear as we see a shift to southern breezes which will aid in raising temperatures even higher over the weekend.

Tomorrow we get more sunshine as well as highs that get to the upper 80’s and even some 90’s for the area. Southern winds will strengthen throughout the day with gusts reaching up to 20 mph here and there. Sunday will finally start to have some clouds for the region with a chance for a storm later in the day.

If you liked the temps we had for this final week of July, some bad news for ya as we expect temperatures to continue their upwards trend through next week. Expect hot and humid conditions for the start of August.