SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Clouds continued to move further east across the area, so we’ll start the day clearer for the area. Temperatures have varied a little for morning lows with temps in the 50’s and 60’s for the region. We will see winds from the west through the morning close to 5 mph increasing during the afternoon but remaining under 10 mph. A great morning out there.

The afternoon will start to bring in clouds from the east again as we see some scattered showers that start to increase in strength during the late afternoon and early evening hours. The storms have very limited potential to become severe. Lets just hope to get some more rain in the area.

After tonight, we get a return to sunshine for the next few days. Temperatures will be seasonal still as well, so a nice end to the July before temperatures get hot again for August.