July 25th 7AM: More 90° temps for Sunday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We are wrapping up the weekend with highs in the 90s yet again.

Winds will shift to the south at speeds between 5 and10 mph. We can expect heat index values to be pushed up by three or four degrees.

A few clouds will wander in through part of the day, however expect mostly sunny conditions to end the weekend.

A cool down won’t show up for the start of the work week as temperatures remain in the 90s and reach close to the 100° mark. Be safe and stay hydrated, Siouxland.

