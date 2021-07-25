July 25 – 8PM: Feels like temps in the 90s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With more clouds present in the afternoon and higher humidity values, temperatures are slightly cooler than they were yesterday. This means heat index values are still being reported into the mid 90s. Winds are stronger than they were yesterday with speeds reaching up to 17 mph in the northwest. The clouds will be short-lived as clearer evening skies arrive, allowing temps to drop back into the 60s for overnight lows. Tomorrow we will see sunny and warm weather with forecast highs reaching to the 90s.

Expect things to only to get warmer as the days go on. Be sure to take breaks in the shade and remember to use sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!