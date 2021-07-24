July 24 – 8pm: Another hot day for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We’ve seen temperatures rise back into the low 90s across the area, and once you factor in humidity values above 40%, heat index values are making it feel like the upper 90s with some places feeling like 100°.

A few clouds have moved through, but sunshine has been consistent along with northern flowing winds under 10 mph. Mostly clear conditions continue though the evening, so we will have overnight lows in the 60s for the region. Another hot day is on tap for tomorrow with more forecast highs in the 90s.

The beginning of the week ahead will look similar to this one, bringing temperatures in the 90s.

