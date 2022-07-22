SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Some storms have been passing through the area with accumulation varying between none to half an inch if they got lucky enough to see some storms. With these showers and southern airflow, humidity values will be higher. Pairing the higher humidity and temperatures that will rise into the upper 90’s, means we’ll have heat index values that will feel close to 100°. chances to see showers and storms after the morning hours remain slim.

Progressing through the morning, skies will gradually become clearer. Tomorrow will the opposite as clouds begin to build through the day with potential for storms during the afternoon. More chances for severe weather again in the area. Rain accumulations doesn’t look too significant for any of the storms that we have in the next week.

Hot and humid temperatures are still going to be present for another day. But temperatures will be falling to closer to seasonal shortly as we have cloudier days than we’ve seen over the last few weeks.