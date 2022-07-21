SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Another clear and sunny start to the day as temperatures for most of Siouxland are in the 60’s with a few still in the 70’s. We are going to be warming up through the day with sunshine helping get Siouxland back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s for the area with shifting winds that remain closer to 10 mph. So finally calmer for the region as well.

The evening finally changes things up as clouds move in. And not only clouds but chances for some showers and storms overnight, starting up after midnight tonight. This won’t be our only chance for storms over the next few days, so could be looking at a more active weekend.

Despite those storm chances and clouds, temperatures will be rising to put us back into the upper 90’s as humidity values also will increase. Getting back to some stickier conditions.