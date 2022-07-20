SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Starting off the morning fresher for the region with more temps in the 60’s as well as lower humidity values. The evening remain clear helping us get cool and during the day clear conditions will persist, so we’ll still have sunshine. Winds will also be similar to yesterday as they’re still expected to be between 10-20 mph and flowing from the northwest.

Clear skies continue for a little longer as temperatures fall again overnight. As well increasing humidity values, though they won’t have too much of an effect tomorrow.

We get warmer getting closer to the weekend, but storm chances begin to appear which will help to cool the area down. This will allow for some temps that are finally closer to seasonal.