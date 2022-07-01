SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Some showers and storms through the early morning, though they have been focused in the most southern counties of Siouxland on the Nebraska side. Temperatures have been varying from the 60’s through 70’s with a 50° here and there. Winds have also been calmer and from the north through the region, And though we start off with cloud coverage, it will gradually become clearer during the day as clouds move to our east.

The evening won’t be as clear through as we see more clouds roll in from the west and the potential for some showers and storms. Chances for severe storms are very limited in the region. The good news for those storms is that they are focused in the morning hours, with conditions staying dry through Saturday in the Park.

tomorrow is expected to be in the 80’s as well, but the cooler seasonal temperatures won’t last forever. Expect rising temperatures starting next week again.