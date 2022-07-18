SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- The morning will start off cool with temps in the 60, but that won’t last long. Temperatures will rise back into the 90’s again for the area and stay there for highs as the week continues. Winds start off pretty quiet in the area for the morning and increase a little through the afternoon. And plenty of sunshine as well with only a few clouds appearing through the day.

The evening won’t be too different with temperatures in the 60’s and low 70’s thanks to some clouds present in the region after midnight. They don’t last long as we’ll have sunshine again for the day with more highs in the 90’s.

we do have cooler 90’s for a few days with the passage of a weak cold front, but it doesn’t last long as temperatures will rise into the upper 90’s and even 100°+ for a few of them.