July 18 – 8PM: Clearer skies on Sunday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a few clouds and storms occurred yesterday, we’ve seen clearer conditions as we end the weekend.

Winds have been from the southeast between 5 and 15 mph. Temperatures have risen to the low 80s again for daytime highs.

Clear conditions will continue through the evening while temperatures are expected to fall to the 60s with winds calming down to around 5 mph. Tomorrow, expect sunshine and a warmer day.

With warmer temps tomorrow, expect a gradual warm-up to occur through the week, leading to some hot weather later on.

