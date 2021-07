SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Across the region this morning, we’re going to see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Southern flowing winds will continue for the day between 5 and 10 mph. We can expect clearer conditions in the afternoon.

After Sunday, temperatures will gradually rise as we see a ridge setup over the area and last for a few days.

