July 17 – 4:30 pm: Beautiful weather to continue before warm-up

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today, temperatures have reached the upper 70s and lower 80s with winds out of the southeast. Those winds are picking up to speeds between 5 and 15 mph. A few isolated storms and showers have also been occurring in northeastern Nebraska.

Conditions for the evening will be quiet with clouds persisting in the area. This will keep temperatures in the mid 60s. Expect a few clouds tomorrow throughout the day. Temps will continue to be comfortable with highs in the low 80s.

There is a slight rain chance for Sunday evening, but then we’ll see a ridge setup aloft which will lead to warmer and sunnier weather through the week.

