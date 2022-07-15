SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- This morning we’re even going to start off warm with temperatures still in the 70’s and even some 80’s in southern parts of Siouxland. Humidity values are also higher, so as temperatures will be rising through the day, it’ll feel warmer. That means with our highs in the 90’s again, heat indices later today will feel like the upper 90’s and few at 100°.

Some isolated storms developed in eastern Siouxland with some heavier showers as a weak low moved through leading to shifting winds from the south to the north helping us be cooler. We have more chances for some isolated storms through the day tomorrow as we have clouds finally move into the area this evening after another sunny day. tomorrow will also have cooler temperatures to put us closer to seasonal temperatures.

The cooldown doesn’t last long though as we expect temperatures to start to get hot again starting next week. Be preppared for it to get even hotter than what we saw through this week.