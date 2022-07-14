SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Starting the day off sunny again as clouds are still hard to find in Siouxland. Temperatures are warmer this morning than the last few as we start the morning in the 60’s and 70’s for the region. And we’ll still have plenty of sunshine for the region, with some clouds that will begin to appear later on through the afternoon. Expect more of the region to have high temperatures that rise to 90° or higher with southern winds that pick up to 15 mph with gusts over 25 mph.

With the clouds that begin to appear this evening, there’s some storm chances that appear with them as well. Chances remain very limited in the area through tomorrow morning as well, but we get to cut the warming trend for a few days and keep highs in the low 90’s.

The weekend will still have warmer than seasonal temperatures as we remain in the 90’s as storm chances try to appear again during the start of it. As with the storms possible this evening, chances remain low as well.