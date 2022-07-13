SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- The morning will be fresh again as temperatures will be in the low 60’s and some 50’s for overnight lows. That won’t last all day as temperatures are expected to rise into the 80’s and 90’s with sunshine and southern winds. A few clouds will pop up here and there through the daytime, but expect clear skies for most of the region.

Temperatures over the next few days will be even warmer still as we get higher into the 90’s. Some storms do appear right before the weekend. During the weekend temps will be slightly cooler, but remain above seasonal.

Other than the hot temperatures, we’re not expecting too much else to occur other than some strengthening winds for a few days. Be prepared for the hot summer weeks we have ahead.