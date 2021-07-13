July 13th 5 PM: Storms and rain moving in during the evening

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – After a quiet start to the day we see increasing clouds with chances for storms and showers after midnight. We saw highs reach into the 80’s for the day but some scattered showers have already brought down temperatures in the central areas. Winds have been under 10 mph and varied. With clouds increasing in the evening temperatures won’t be cooling down too much, lows are expected to be in the mid 60’s.

Tomorrow chance for storms persist, with a possibility for the storms to become severe. Main concern with these storms is potential for strong winds and medium size hail. We’ll keep you updated.