July 12 4 PM: Sunny conditions to start the week

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU)- Got a nice sunny day out there with similar temperatures as yesterday. That means highs only reached to the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Winds have been quiet and under 10 mph from the south and will persist from the south, which will lead to a warm up for tomorrow after dropping into the 50’s for the over night lows. With a sunny start tomorrow as well temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid to upper 80’s for the area.

Clouds build through tomorrow evening and rain chances appear again after the midnight period.