July 11 – 4pm: Sunny conditions wrap up the weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After scattered showers and storms dropped as much as three inches of rain, conditions have cleared up across the region.

Thanks to clearer skies and sunnier weather, temperatures have also seen an increase, breaking into the high 70s and low 80s. A few southern areas are reporting winds close to 15 mph. It’s been a nice Sunday overall. Clear conditions will continue this evening and usher in a cool down with temps in the 50s. Calm eastern winds at under five mph will keep things comfortable as you sleep tonight.

A steady warm-up is expected over the next few days. Plenty of sunshine will keep things warm and enjoyable.

