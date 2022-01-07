Breaking the cold strap in the area as warmer weather is here. Temperatures will rise into the 20’s as winds pick up from the south through the day. We’ll still see breezy conditions as winds will increase to be from 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts up to 35 mph. starting the day with a morning batch of clouds, but those will clear through the afternoon to give us a more sunshine.

Saturday is looking pretty good with calmer winds and even warmer temps, as we expect to get into the low 40’s for highs with a few clouds.

The warm up is short-lived, since next week starts with a drop back to the 20’s.