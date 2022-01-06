Yet another bitter cold day in the area, as we see wide spread wind chills down to 20° below. It’s gonna be a rough start to the day as we see temperatures below 0° for the morning start with northwest winds still reported at over 15 mph. We do get more sunshine through the day as temperatures rise into the close to 10° for the area.

Some clouds begin to appear in the evening as temperatures are expected to fall close to 0° again, but the good news is we’ll see winds finally come down to under 10 mph by tomorrow morning and shift to be from the southwest.

This’ll aid in pushing temperatures as we expect highs in the 20’s for Friday and the warm up to continue on Saturday as well. Clouds will be sticking around for a bit though.