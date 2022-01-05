With winds having increased after the passage of a cold front, the cold temperatures will feel even colder. This is shown by the fact that both a wind chill and wind advisory will be in effect until noon today, with winds expected to gust up to 50 mph still and wind chills to feel like 20° below 0 in some parts of Siouxland due to the strong winds. Temperatures will rise close to 10° for the much of the area. Winds will still be between 15 to 25 mph with gusts still expected over 40 mph for much of the day. So expect wind chills to feel like below 0° for the day also. The evening will have temperatures drop into below 0 as well, so another cold night in store for us.

Afterwards we can expect single digit high on Thursday as winds will finally begin to abate. Though it will still feel like below 0 temperatures until after midnight.

By the weekend we finally begin to see rising temperatures in the area.