Warm weather persisting overnight as we temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s for overnight lows this morning aided by strong winds still flowing from the south. This will help through the day as we are expecting another push into the 40’s for daytime highs. Winds will be increasing in the area through the afternoon as clouds continue in the area. The evening will show a wind shift as a front passes through the area, with the lows dropping into the single digits. Aided by a windy evening, expect a winds chills in the below 0’s.

Tomorrow will have highs in the single digits, so cold weather for a considerable drop-off compared to today. Winds will also be strong meaning wind chills will be reported well below zero again.

Warmer weather wont move in until the start of the weekend, so be prepared.