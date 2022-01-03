After the cold weekend, southern airflow will help push temperatures up. Daytime highs will be in the 40’s for the area as we see sunny skies as well. Winds have also settled to be between 5-15 mph for the region and flowing from the south. We begin to see clouds increasing through the evening as temperatures remain mild overnight with lows in the 20’s.

Tomorrow will be a similar day as we expect highs in the 40’s again albeit with cloudier weather for the day.

The warm weather isn’t expected to last though, because by midweek we see a drop in temperatures.