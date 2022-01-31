SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Temperatures today will rise from the 10’s and 20’s for the region up into the 40’s and 50’s. Going to be a great day, marred by increasing dry winds leading to a red flag advisory for parts of South Dakota and Nebraska. This will be in effect in the afternoon.

The evening will remain mild ahead of the passing of a cold front for the region leading to dropping temperatures through the daytime and a colder week after the passage of the front.

The good news will be that this passing front is expected to remain dry, co chances for rain or snow are limited in the region,