Mild weather will continue through the day as temperatures will rise from the single digit and below 0° start of the day to be in the 30’s again for much of the area. A few clouds possibly passing through the day but overall sunny conditions for the area. The evening will keep temperatures milder with light southern airflow persisting.

All this as we head into a warm and nice weekend with sunny skies present through most of it. We’ll see a rise into the 40’s for daytime highs and Monday keeps it warm as well.

January ends on a warm note, but February will bring back more seasonal temperatures.