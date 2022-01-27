After yesterdays jump into the 40’s, today Sioux City will on reach to the upper 30’s for daytime highs. Still a pretty good day as winds abate in the area, now flowing out from the north northwest between 10-15 mph through the day. More cloud coverage expected and even a slight chance to see some flurries in the region. The evening will have clearing conditions.

Conditions will be similar tomorrow temperature wise, but expect more sunshine as we start of the warmer weekend. Wouldn’t be a bad idea to get outside for the late January warm streak we’re having.