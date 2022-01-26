As we see a shift in the winds for the day to southern airflow, temperatures rise up to warmer than seasonal again. Mostly sunny conditions for the day as well, but it’ll be breezy as winds increase to over 15 mph along with possible gusts reaching up to 35 mph. Overall, a pretty good day though as clouds increase in the afternoon. The evening will have temperatures drop into the 20 with a shift to northern winds after midnight.

The northern winds will keep temperatures a little lower tomorrow as we expect temps in the mid 30’s instead. Better weather than how we started the week. Slim chances to see some flurries through the afternoon tomorrow.

Weekend weather is expected to be warm, so lets hope it stays that way in order to have some more nice weather.