After the passage of the front and continued northern airflow, we now have a colder air mass over us keeping us colder through the day today and tonight. Winds have settled down now which will help it feel a little better, but airflow continues from the north. Clouds have moved further south, so a nice sunny day today.

Warmer weather returns after today as we see temperatures back in the 30’s for the rest of the week, though a little windier.