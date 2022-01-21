Southern airflow returns to area and with it we see temperatures going back up towards seasonal. A cold front passing later in the day gives us a chance to see flurries and light snowfall in the area. Winds will increase ahead of the front as well to be above 10 mph and gusts reaching up to 30 mph, so eastern areas will still feel cold thanks to wind chills through the morning hours.
Local News
Trending Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Weather Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Weather Alerts
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter