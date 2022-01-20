Another day with temperatures starting in the single digits through the morning. Good news is winds have finally settled down in the area, which means that even with similar temperatures to yesterday, it’ll feel warmer. Winds will be from the north for much of the daytime but only around 5-10 mph for much of the region. Sunny conditions through the day will also be nice. The evening will have temperatures in the single digits and some below 0° as we see increasing winds which will lead to colder feels like temperatures.