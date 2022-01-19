After multiple days that had spring-like temperatures, we are back to winter. Temperatures this morning will be in the single digits and will feel colder as breezy conditions will still be in place through the day. Winds will still be from the NNW between 15-20 mph and will still have gusts up to 35 mph, so wind chills will be between down into the single digits and below zeros today. Good news is that there’ll be plenty of sunshine in the area for the next few days.

Winds will begin to abate trough the evening hours, but still feel cold as temperatures drop below 0° for lows tonight. Tomorrow expect sunny conditions with similar conditions, but calmer winds.

Temperatures will rise through the weekend as we see light snow chances.