The winter storm is finally here but snow accumulation has decreased a little for the area. Temperatures are close the freezing point for much of the region, so a chance remains to see wintry mix and possible light freezing rain. Winds will be from the east for much of the day increasing in strength through the afternoon paired with the heavier snowfall expected as well. A chance for blowing snow remains through the afternoon.

Snow will continue through the evening hours, but most of the Siouxland will see it move out or end at midnight or slightly after it. Temperatures will then drop steadily through the evening for a cold start to the day on Saturday. We’ll have clearing conditions as temperatures remain below 20° for the region.