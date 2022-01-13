Today will still have nice weather for the area as we see some clouds passing through. Temperatures will rise again into the area back into the 40’s with some 50’s. The big note will be increasing clouds overnight as snow showers begin to move in tomorrow morning.

A winter storm warning and watch have been issued for most of Siouxland along and east of I-29. Snow accumulation will range from 2 inches to over 6 inches in the winter storm area. So Stay informed of this system as it will heavily impact travel on Wednesday, especially if travelling east.