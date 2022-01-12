The day will start warm as overnight clouds and light breezes have kept temperatures above the freezing point in the area allowing for warmer weather in the area. Clouds will stick around through the day as well as we see another push into the 40’s and 50’s for highs in the area. Winds will continue to de from the west and a little stronger, reaching up to 15 mph, but other than that a calm day for the region.
January 12th AM: Continuing nice weather for the region
by: Victor Perez
