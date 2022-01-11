SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- With the continued southern airflow we see a warmer start to the day ahead of the rising temperatures. a few clouds will be present through the day, but we still expect lots of sunshine for the day as temperatures will rise into the mid-40s and 50s for the area.

Winds will initially from the southwest and then shift to be from the west-northwest and increasing initially from 5-10 mph and then 10-15 mph. More clouds are expected tonight as we cool down to lows in the 20s again.

Tomorrow shows temperatures in the 40’s instead of 50’s with similar cloud coverage through the day. Winds will be similar tomorrow with some gusts up to 25 mph.

The streak of warm weather will last a few days, but the start of the weekend shows possible snow and rain.