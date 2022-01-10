A seasonal start of the week as we rise from single digit and low 10’s for lows this morning. The day will remain a cool one with temps forecasted in the 20’s for highs for much of the area, but there is some good news. And that’s that we see a shift to southern air later today which will begin to increase temperatures overnight as the evening stays a little milder.
January 10th AM: Cooler week start before warm up
by: Victor Perez
Posted:
Updated:
