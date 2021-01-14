I-29, portion of I-90 closing due to blizzard

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation and Public Safety are advising motorists that I-29 from the North Dakota border to the Iowa border and I-90 from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota border will be closing at 10 p.m.

According to a release, The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, for the entire I-29 corridor in South Dakota.

Portions of I-90 around and west of Sioux Falls will likely be posted as No Travel Advised with the possibility of a closure if conditions warrant.

Snow accumulations up to 5 inches or more and sustained winds up to 60 mph will make travel hazardous to impossible during the overnight hours.

Snow, ice, and wind today have already made travel conditions hazardous in many locations along the I-29 corridor. Heavy drifting is also expected with this system.

Many highways are ice covered, snow-packed and slippery, and visibilities range from one-eighth of a mile to zero. Travel is being strongly discouraged across much of eastern South Dakota well into Friday. Drivers trying to avoid the closures are reminded that state highways and county roads will not be any better and may likely be worse.

Travelers are reminded that SDDOT crews will plow until early evening hours as conditions allow, and it is safe for the drivers. After that, winter maintenance will be suspended and will resume about 5 a.m. the next morning, weather permitting. With the forecasted snow totals and continued high winds, it will take some time for crews to get roads clear and open again.

