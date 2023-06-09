SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As we head towards the first day of summer, which is now less than two weeks away, on June 21st, we’ve already seen plenty of scorching summer heat, with several days at or above 80° and a handful of days at or above 90° here in Sioux City.

What we have yet to see this year, however, is our first 100° high temperature. The closest it’s gotten in Sioux City was on June 7th when it reached 93° out at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

So when can we expect to see that 100° heat?

On average, over the past 134 years of weather records for Sioux City, the first day above 100° has been the Fourth of July. However, it has also happened as early as May 6th in 1934 and as late as September 17th in 1895, which was the only recorded 100° day that year.

Breaking down the statistics, about 53% of the years on record, from 1889 through 2022, didn’t record a temperature of 100° or higher.

Of the remaining 47% of years, the bulk of first 100°+ days occurred either in June or July, with around 17.2% of those recorded in June and 22.4% in July. This may come as no surprise to you’re familiar with the general climate of Sioux City and surrounding areas.

Hot summers of typical of the area with July being the warmest month of the year. July is also normally a bit drier than the rest of the summer months with slightly less average precipitation than the other summer months of June, August, and the first portion of September.

With less precipitation, the atmosphere is drier and in turn is able to heat up more than the other months which see more rainfall and tend to be a bit more humid.

Of the 22.4% or 30 years in which the first 100°+ day has fallen in the month of July, 57% or 22 of those days have been between July 1st and July 15th, with only eight 100°+ days in July occurring during the second half of the month.

The final 7.4% of 100°+ days recorded, occurred in the months of May, August, or September, with 3.7% in May, 3% falling in August, and the remaining 0.7% taking place in September.

Most areas across Siouxland, on average, also see their first 100°+ day during the month of July.

While there are no forecasted 100° days yet, if we were to see a temperature of 100° or higher, based on climatology, our best bet across Siouxland for the first day in the triple digits would be late June or during the first couple weeks of July. However, it should also be noted that a 100° day is not guaranteed to happen, as seen in 71 of the 134 years on record.

This year though, we have seen above average temperatures through the spring months and have even broken a record high temperature in April, reaching 92° on April 12th. In addition, we’ve seen several 90° days already, so a few 100° look like a likely occurrence as we head into the summer months and especially the month of July.