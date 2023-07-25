SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for most of Nebraska and then also in Harrison and Monona County in NW Iowa. This could very well get extended further north and east as well.

Heat Advisory in effect for parts of NE Nebraska and NW Iowa

The heat advisory is in effect Thursday from Noon to 9 p.m. for most of the counties in orange as heat index values are supposed to be between 100 and 107 degrees. The only exceptions are Burt County in northeast Nebraska and Harrison County in northwest Iowa, where this will last longer, starting at Noon Wednesday and last until 9 p.m. Friday.

Officials warn that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Hot Weather Safety Tips

To prevent any heat illnesses, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun. If you do have to be outside, wear a hat, apply sunscreen, and pace yourself with activities. You should continue to check on relatives and neighbors. Also, NEVER leave kids or pets unattended in vehicle.