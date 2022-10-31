SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It was a very nice and comfortable weekend, and it won’t be any different for the trick-or-treaters.
Trick-or-treating in lots of areas, including Sioux City and South Sioux City go from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. We will see lots of sunshine for the start of trick-or-treating before the sun goes down with a temperature around 62° at 6pm.
After the sun goes down, it will still be clear skies and the temperature will drop pretty quickly but it still will be pretty mild with a temperature of around 57° around 7 p.m. during the middle of trick-or-treating.
By 8pm, we will drop to around 54° as trick-or-treating winds down. Overall, a beautiful night for trick-or-treating and mild for this time of year.