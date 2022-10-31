SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It was a very nice and comfortable weekend, and it won’t be any different for the trick-or-treaters.

Trick-or-treating in lots of areas, including Sioux City and South Sioux City go from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. We will see lots of sunshine for the start of trick-or-treating before the sun goes down with a temperature around 62° at 6pm.

Trick-or-treat forecast with temperatures generally in the 50s and 60s.

After the sun goes down, it will still be clear skies and the temperature will drop pretty quickly but it still will be pretty mild with a temperature of around 57° around 7 p.m. during the middle of trick-or-treating.

By 8pm, we will drop to around 54° as trick-or-treating winds down. Overall, a beautiful night for trick-or-treating and mild for this time of year.