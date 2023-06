Here’s a list of all upcoming KCAU 9 Guest Weather appearances. This is your opportunity to come and try your hand at forecasting the weather with one of KCAU 9’s Meteorologists.

Wayne Chicken Show – Friday, July 7th from 3:30 – 4:30pm

https://www.chickenshow.com/

Sioux County Youth Fair in Sioux Center – Monday, July 10 time TBA

https://siouxcountyfair.org/

Cherokee County Fair – Thursday, July 20 from 3:45-4:45pm

https://cherokeecountyfair.net/

Plymouth County Fair – Thursday, July 27th from 3:45-4:45pm

https://www.plymouthcountyfair.org/

Marcus Community Fair – Thursday, August 10 from 3:45-4:45pm

http://www.marcuscommunityfair.com/