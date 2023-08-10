MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — This year marks 87 years of Marcus Community Fair tradition.

KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist Scott Larson made the trip to the community fair to get in on the festivities himself. While at the fair, he gave some fairgoers the opportunity to predict what the weather will be like during the community fair.

The Marcus County Fair runs from August 10 to 13. Events at the fair include livestock shows, a greased pig contest, a 5K run, and the Little Miss Marcus Fair Pageant.

