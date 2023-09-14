SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — The Clay County Fair is back with plenty of activities for fairgoers to enjoy.

KCAU 9 Meteorologist Victor Perez made the trip to the Clay County Fair to check out what “the world’s greatest county fair” is all about. During his visit, he got together with some fairgoers to get their opinion on what the weather would be like for those attending.

The Clay County Fair continues through Sunday with events such as a breakfast burrito contest, a wild game-based chili contest, an apron fashion show, and the Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull.

