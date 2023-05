ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist Scott Larson made a stop at the Tulip Festival in Orange City Thursday night.

While taking in the Dutch culture, flowers, and fair food, some fairgoers took the time to help Scott with the forecast.

You can watch this year’s Tulip Festival Guest Weather in the video player above.

The Tulip Festival kicked off Thursday and runs through Saturday.