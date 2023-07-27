LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Fairgoers from Siouxland and beyond made their way to the Plymouth County Fair this week.

KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist Scott Larson traveled out Thursday to the Best 5 Days of Summer to take in the festivities and give some amateur meteorologists a shot at giving the weather.

The Plymouth County Fair will run through Sunday night. Some events taking place include a demo derby Friday, a truck and tractor pull on Saturday night, Figure 8 Racing on Sunday.

You can watch the fairgoers’ weather predictions in the video players above and