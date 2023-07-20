CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — Fairgoers from Siouxland and beyond made their way to the Cherokee County Fairgrounds for the Cherokee County Fair this week.

KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist Scott Larson traveled out to the fair to take in the festivities and give some amateur meteorologists a shot at giving the weather.

The Cherokee County Fair will run through Sunday with events such as a donut eating contest on Friday and the fair queen crowning on Saturday.

You can watch the fairgoers’ weather predictions in the video player above.