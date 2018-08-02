Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
Top Stories
Battle of the PB&J Burger: Local fundraiser for Siouxland Soup Kitchen
Top Stories
CDC director says young people fueling rise in COVID-19 cases
Authorities: Iowa woman killed by out-of-control grass fire
Don’t feed infants homemade formulas, FDA warns
Video
Utah dads now will have to pay half of a woman’s pregnancy costs
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: April 5, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: April 4, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: April 04, 2021
Video
Siouxland Forecast: April 4, 2021
Video
Siouxland Forecast: April 3, 2021
Video
Siouxland Forecast: April 3, 2021
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Golf
Video Game News
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
Enter Your Pet Picture
News Nation
Newsfeed Now
The Insiders with Dave Price
Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
Bloody Mary Challenge
Jobs
Careers
Community
Newsletter Sign-up
Mr. Food
Recipe.TV
Stuff the Stroller
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Best of the Class
Community Calendar
Local Events
Businesses in the News
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Honoring Black History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Virtual Home Show
Cause for Paws
Veterans Voices
About Us
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Digital Signal
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Guest Weather
Guest Weather With Marcus Beasley
Clay County Fair Guest Weather in Good Day Siouxland #2
Video
Clay County Fair Guest Weather in Good Day Siouxland #1
Video
Clay County Fair Guest Weather in the Midday Newscast
Video
Clay County Fair Guest Weather in the 10pm Newscast
Video
More Guest Weather Headlines
Plymouth County Fair Guest Weather 1 with Scott Larson
Sioux Center Celebration Guest Weather
Video
More Guest Weather from the Sioux Center Celebration
Video
Guest Weather at Sioux Center Celebration
Video
KCAU Best of the Class Guest Weather in the 10pm Newscast
Video
Best of the Class Guest Weather in the 6pm Newscast
Video
Best of the Class Guest Weather in the 5pm Newscast
Video
Fairgoers give their forecasts during Guest Weather
Video
Guests give their best weather forecasts in Marcus
Video
Guests give their forecast at the Woodbury County Fair
Video