Frost advisory for much of Siouxland, freeze warning for some Nebraska counties for Friday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) — The National Weather Service (NWS) of Sioux Falls and Omaha have issued a frost advisory for much of Siouxland, and a freeze warning for a few Nebraska counties.
Both the freeze warning and frost advisory are in effect Saturday from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. for parts of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, and northwest Iowa.
The NWS said that temperatures as low as 30 degrees is expected for the areas in the freeze warning. Affected areas are expected to be Thurston, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming,
Platte and Colfax Counties in Nebraska.
The NWS warns that the frost and freezed conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. The warn to take steps to protect plants from the colds. They also warn to prevent pipes from freezing.
Meanwhile, the frost warning would impact more counties: Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Sioux, O`Brien, Monona, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Woodbury, Ida in Iowa; Hutchinson, Minnehaha, Clay, Harrison, Turner, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Lincoln in South Dakota; and Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Burt in Nebraska.
